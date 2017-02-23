Scarlet Pearl makes the audience part of ‘Tony N’ Tina’s Wedding’

Tony N’ Tina’s Wedding,” one of the most successful Off Broadway shows in history, will be celebrated March 24 and 25 at Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort.
The resort is bringing in a variety of new and different shows. For this production at the Strand event center, the audience doesn’t just look on.
“As members of Tony N’ Tina’s family, and guests, you will enjoy an Italian-style dinner, toast the happy couple and dance the night away,” according to a press release from Scarlet Pearl.
The show has been performed in more than 200 cities since 1985 and no two shows are alike. That’s because the actors use interactive and improvisational comedy to engage the audience in a traditional Italian wedding, from the first toast to the last slice of cake.
Tickets are $60 each for the show, dinner and two drinks. Show times are at 8 p.m. March 24 and 1 p.m. March 25.
Tickets are available at Scarlet’s Treasures Gift Shop, the call center at 1-888-752-9772 and ScarletPearlCasino.com.
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
