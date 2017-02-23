Interactive theater show coming to Scarlet Pearl Casino

While celebrating the opening of Island View's Beach Tower in 2015, owner Rick Carter shows plans for even more expansion of the casino property in Gulfport -- but the approval for a casino on the south side of US 90 on Tuesday, July 26, 2016, is a new development in the plans.
Gulfport’s Pass Road Elementary School choir sings “I Want to Know What Love Is” with Foreigner at Hard Rock Biloxi. The band holds a contest in every city they play among local children’s choirs and Pass Road won this year.