Competition already hurting some Coast casinos

Coast casino operators, wary of the proposed casino expansion in Georgia and Florida, know what it means to see their customers go elsewhere.
Revenue at the eight Biloxi casinos has dropped since Scarlet Pearl Casino opened in December 2015 in D’Iberville. At the end of that year, Biloxi casinos had total gross casino revenue of $857 million. By the end of 2016, Biloxi’s annual winnings were down $29 million to $828 million, or an average of $2.4 million less each month.
Mississippi Gaming Commission’s regulations now require a new casino have 300 hotel rooms and other amenities — including something designed to grow the market rather than split the revenue pie into another piece. In the case of Scarlet Pearl, that attraction was a miniature golf course with an erupting volcano.
Total revenue at the 12 Coast casinos did increase by $45 million last year, but the losses at Biloxi casinos indicate some players stayed home in D’Iberville or stopped before crossing the bridge into Biloxi.
January is typically one of the slowest months of the year for Coast casinos and the report released by the Department of Revenue on Friday shows the casinos started the year down. Although numbers aren’t available yet for Biloxi, revenue across the Coast fell by $1.5 million, or 1.5 percent, to $99.1 million in January.
The river casinos, which have seen their revenue erode from competition in neighboring states, were down $10.3 million, or 13 percent, in January. That puts Mississippi down $11.8 million, or 6.6 percent, to start the year.
While casino revenue was up in South Mississippi for the fourth straight year in 2016 to $1.2 billion, revenue still lags $84 million behind pre-Hurricane Katrina levels.
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
Casino revenues
in millions
Gross revenues
January 2017
January 2016
January 2015
Coast
$99.1
$100.5
$87.3
River
$66.7
$77.0
$77.7
State
$165.8
$177.5
$165.0
Source: Mississippi Department of Revenue, Gaming Commission
