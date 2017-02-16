What’s legal? Gaming Commission hears from casino developers

Attorneys and experts for and against site approval for a casino in Biloxi concluded their arguments around noon, and the Mississippi Gaming Commission went right into a hearing for a casino site in Diamondhead.
It was standing room only at 9:30 a.m., when the hearing began for RW Development. Most of the Coast casino general managers were in the audience, along with business owners and officials from Biloxi and Harrison County.
Many of those people left after the first hearing, replaced with residents of Diamondhead, where Jacobs Entertainment wants to build a casino in their neighborhood.
Arguments for both sites centered on the Mean High Water Line and whether the properties qualify as a legal site.
Residents were not permitted to speak under the rules of the hearing. But during a break Uwe Seitz, whose home is 75 feet from the proposed casino site, pulled out a casino rewards card to show he isn’t against casinos.
“I’m against trying to shoehorn a legal site into a spot that’s just not legal,” he said. The Jacobs site wasn’t a legal casino site before Hurricane Katrina hit in 2005, he said, because it couldn’t have a casino barge.
“My opinion is the whole decision should be based on was it a legal site before Katrina,” Seitz said.
That decision won’t come at the end of the meeting. Gaming commissioners Al Hopkins, Jerry Griffith Sr. and Tom Gresham will take time to review the reams of documents entered into the record by the attorneys. Chairman Hopkins said they also received many letters from the public on these sites and have read every one of them.
