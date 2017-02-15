‘Get to the point,’ commission says for hearing on proposed casinos

Thursday’s hearing in D’Iberville is expected to go long and be technical, and the Mississippi Gaming Commission set time limits for both sides to present information for and against site approval for casinos in Biloxi and Diamondhead.
RW Development is up at 10:30 a.m. for the site on U.S. 90 at Veterans Avenue in Biloxi. Jacobs Entertainment’s presentation for a casino site west of Yacht Club Road in Diamondhead will follow.
Attorneys and experts will be limited to 45 minutes in each case. The agenda for the special hearing does not give a limit on public comment, although that could be set during the hearing by Gaming Commission Chairman Al Hopkins.
The regular February meeting of the Gaming Commission begins at 9 a.m. at D’Iberville City Hall on Automall Parkway. Highlights of that agenda are the renewal of findings of suitability for Chett Harrison, general manager at Golden Nugget Casino Biloxi, and Keith Crosby, general manager of Palace Casino Biloxi.
The hearing for the two casino sites follows.
The applications of both developers previously were denied by different Gaming Commissioners, RW in 2008 and Jacobs in 2014.
A vote will not be taken Thursday, but could come at the March meeting of the Mississippi Gaming Commission, which will move to the Coast again and be held at 10 a.m. March 16 at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Biloxi.
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
If you go:
What: Mississippi Gaming Commission hearing for two casino sites in Biloxi and Diamondhead
Where: D’Iberville City Hall, Automall Parkway, D’Iberville
When: Feb. 16. The hearing starts at 10:30 a.m. with RW Development’s application, followed by Jacobs Entertainment application
