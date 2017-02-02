Gaming Summit in Biloxi in May will open with a Hard Rock talk

James F. Allen, the chairman and CEO of Seminole Hard Rock Entertainment, will deliver the opening address at the Southern Gaming Summit in Biloxi on May 3.
This will be the 23rd annual Southern Gaming Summit and the three-day event at the Coast Convention Center in Biloxi will look back at 25 years of casinos while looking ahead at new technology and challenges. The official 25th anniversary is Aug. 1, which commemorates the day in 1992 when Isle of Capri opened as the first casino in Mississippi and the South.
Other highlights of the summit:
▪ The Global Gaming Women luncheon at Scarlet Pearl Casino on May 2
▪ Welcome reception hosted by Beau Rivage Resort & Casino on May 2
▪ Opening-night party at IP Casino Resort on May 3
▪ Expo floor and Bingo World, May 3 and May 4, displaying new games and products
▪ Seminars on a variety of casino topics May 3 and May 4
▪ 25 Years of Mississippi Gaming: What the Past Tells Us About Today and Tomorrow, May 4
Each year, organizers BNP Media and the Mississippi Gaming & Hospitality Association bring a CEO or general manager of one of the nation’s biggest casino companies to open the summit.
Since 2001, Allen has guided Seminole Gaming to become one of the world’s most profitable casino companies, with seven casinos throughout Florida.
In 2006, Allen led the Seminole Tribe of Florida’s 2007 acquisition of Hard Rock International, which was the first acquisition of a major international company by a North American Indian Tribe. He also guided the Gaming Compact negotiations between the Seminole Tribe, the state of Florida and the U.S. Department of the Interior.
He oversees the operations of Hard Rock venues in 74 countries, including 177 cafes, 24 hotels, 11 casinos and Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
In his 37 years in the casino industry, he’s worked in executive positions with the Trump organization, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Hemmeter Companies, Park Place Entertainment and Sun International Resorts. He has delivered many lectures about the casino industry at conferences and at Harvard and Cornell universities.
For those who want to hear Allen and attend the other programs, early registration for the summit runs until April 15.
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
