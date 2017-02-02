Meet former NFL stars on Super Bowl Sunday at Golden Nugget

Rather than enduring hours of pre-game chatter on Super Bowl Sunday, fans can head to Golden Nugget Casino Biloxi to meet retired NFL players and get their autographs.
Bobby Carter, director of community development at Golden Nugget Casino Biloxi, arranged for them to come and meet their fans.
They will sign autographs from 4 to 5 p.m. Sunday near Michael Patrick’s Sports Café and Grill.
Scheduled to be at the Golden Nugget:
▪ Hugh Green, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins linebacker
▪ Chris Bahr, former Cincinnati Bengals, Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders and San Diego Chargers kicker
▪ Art Still, former Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills defensive end
▪ Bruce Laird, former Baltimore Colts and Chargers safety
▪ Louie Kelcher, former Chargers and San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle
They will be joined by Goose Gossage, Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher, and Lee Elder, Biloxi native and scout for the San Francisco Giants.
The TVs at Rush Lounge and throughout the Golden Nugget will be tuned to the Super Bowl for those who want to stay and watch the game, he said.
