Public will have a say on two casino sites at meeting in D’Iberville

Mississippi Gaming Commission will hold its next regular meeting on Feb. 16 in D’Iberville, followed by a hearing for public comment on site requests for casinos in Biloxi and Diamondhead.
The regular monthly meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at D'Iberville City Hall at 10383 Automall Parkway.
The special interim meeting of the Gaming Commission will immediately follow the regular meeting. The sole purpose of the special meeting is to hear public comment on site requests pending before the commission for a second time, and not for a vote.
RW Development is again trying to get site approval for a casino at Veteran’s Avenue and U.S. 90 in Biloxi. The Gaming Commission ruled against site approval in 2008.
Jacobs Entertainment was denied site approval in 2014 for property west of Yacht Club Road in Diamondhead, and has reapplied.
All three commissioners are new to the Gaming Commission since these rulings were made.
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
Comments