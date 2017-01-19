Casino developers to play their cards with new Gaming Commissioners

Site approval was denied years ago for South Beach Casino on Veterans Avenue in Biloxi and a casino off the Bay of St. Louis in Diamondhead, and now the developers are trying again.
“They both reapplied,” said Allen Godfrey, executive director of the Mississippi Gaming Commission.
The commissioners decided at their meeting Thursday in Jackson to move the February meeting of the MGC to the Coast. They will hold a public hearing on the applications at the end of the regular meeting.
A time and location for the meeting will be announced, Godfrey said.
“It gives both sides the opportunity to present their information why they think it’s a legal site,” he said.
Representatives of the RW Development/South Beach site and the Jacobs Entertainment/Diamondhead site will present their cases.
The proposed sites haven’t changed since site approval was denied. The three commissioners have.
New commissioners, Chairman Al Hopkins and Jerry Griffith Sr., both of Gulfport, and Tom Gresham, who lives in the Delta, will now decide if the properties should be granted site approval.
RW Development, owned by Ray Wooldridge, proposed building South Beach Casino on the northeast side of Veterans Avenue at U.S. 90. The commissioners in 2008, Jerry St. Pé, John Hairston and Nolen Canon, voted it down, saying the developer did not have control of the property all the way to the water’s edge as required by state regulations.
In 2014 the same commissioners denied site approval of Jacobs Entertainment’s site west of Yacht Club Road, after finding that the property did not fall within the 800-foot rule that allowed casinos to more ashore after Hurricane Katrina.
