Palace Casino restaurants get new look

Renovations are complete at two restaurants that returned with a contemporary look and a hint of Old Biloxi inside Palace Casino Resort.
Stacked Grill and the adjacent Palace Café & Bakery that were new when the Palace expanded and the resort went smoke-free in 2011 were given a complete makeover during a $300,000 renovation.
“We took advantage of the slow period around Christmas,” said Palace Casino General Manager Keith Crosby. The restaurants closed for 21 days for the updates.
Stacked Grill has become so popular there wasn’t enough seating. Crosby said. The renovation provided the opportunity to update the look and improve the design. Crews installed glass rather than plexiglass between the restaurant and casino and hung large black and white photographs on the wall of those who worked in the Biloxi seafood and shipbuilding.
Crosby said he spent two days at the Biloxi Public Library looking through old photos with the assistance of Jane Shambra, the librarian at Biloxi’s Local History and Genealogy Department.
“I had more fun going through these photos,” he said. Most of those he chose feature people working in the seafood industry, and he said customers already have identified some of the people. He also selected photos he believes to be from the Covasavich boat yard and the trawler Jerry O’Keefe in front of St. Michael Church.
“He picked some good ones,” Shambra said, “iconic photos of Biloxi.”
Crosby said the photos show what Point Cadet in Biloxi is all about and fit so much better than stock art. He got the idea from the former Schooner restaurant in Biloxi and said he chose so many old photos he will have to switch them out periodically.
The remodeling increased the seating in Stacked Grill to 76, with 2-person booths added for those who prefer a booth to a table. The restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner and is open until 2 a.m. from Sunday through Thursday and 24 hours on Friday and Saturday.
Along with a new look, Stacked got a new menu with grill-finished prime rib, chef specials and a new takeout menu.
In both the restaurant and the café, customers can see into the kitchen through a large window. Crosby said he wants customers to know the cakes and pastries are made on the premises.
“We don’t have to tell them, we proved it,” he said.
Depending on the day and the hour — the cafe is open 24 hours — customers can pick up a quick sandwich or salad, followed by something sweet created by pastry chef Elena Jackson and her staff.
“I’m from Italy,” she said, and although it’s not her original recipe, the Palace Italian cream cake, along with strawberry shortcake, are customer favorites. She also makes wedding cakes and other special order cakes, along with king cakes in fruit flavors, Bavarian cream and the very popular Millionaire cake with chocolate, caramel and pecans. The pastry case is filled with oversized brownies, cannoli, eclairs and cinnamon rolls.
“I like to make customers happy,” Jackson said, and for those who can’t eat a whole cake, she said, “We sell them by the slice.”
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
Comments