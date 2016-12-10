Christmas is extra sweet at Scarlet Pearl Resort

It’s the second Christmas Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort in D’Iberville has been open and the chefs at the resort’s restaurants have created an old-fashioned gingerbread town for the holidays.
The gingerbread creation took nine chefs nine days to complete.
They built the town out of more than 400 pounds of gingerbread, 200 pounds of icing and 50 pounds of candy to decorate the village.
“I am very proud of our bakery team for coming together to make it a success,” pastry chef Wendy Bosarge said.
The gingerbread town is a holiday photo opportunity that can be seen through Christmas. It is in the lobby of the resort near the hotel check-in.
Completing the display is a Christmas tree that is circled by a model train.
Scarlet Pearl has other special promotions in December, such as an all-you-can-eat steak and lobster deal from 3 to 10 p.m. Sundays at the Waterfront Buffet.
Comments