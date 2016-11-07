Scarlet Pearl wraps up something new for the holidays

Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort is partnering with Escape This Biloxi on a new holiday adventure.
The D’Iberville casino and Biloxi escape room will present “A Nightmare Before Christmas, ‘Escape Krampus’ ” at Scarlet Pearl.
Rachel Walklet, advertising manager at Scarlet Pearl, said staff members had so much fun when they visited Escape This Biloxi, they wanted to bring the experience to the casino and provide an alternative experience around the holidays.
The Columns Room off the casino’s main lobby is being turned into an escape room for 1 to 10 people, ages 12 and up. Once inside, they will find clues, solve the mystery and escape Krampus, a horned, anti-Santa Claus who punishes children who have misbehaved.
“Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort enjoys thinking outside the box to offer guests innovative ways to be entertained,” said Vicki Haskins, director of promotions, events, entertainment and players club. “We are constantly evolving and look forward to seeing exactly how many guests will Escape Krampus.”
The holiday event opens Dec. 1 and continues until Dec. 23. Hours are Thursday and Friday from 4:30-10:30 p.m., Saturday from noon-10:30 p.m., and Sunday from noon-7:30 p.m. Dec. 21-23, the escape room will be open from noon-10:30 p.m.
Tickets are $25 plus online booking fees and include a Krampus T-shirt. Visit EscapeKrampus.ScarletPearlCasino.com for times and tickets.
Also during December, the first anniversary of Scarlet Pearl Casino on Dec. 9 will be marked with a cake and champagne weekend. A tree is going up at the resort and a team of bakers will be building a gingerbread town — complete with an operating train around the tree.
Comments