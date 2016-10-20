Coast chef will prove he makes the best sandwich in the world

Palace Casino Resort Chef Dean Kronauer thinks he has the recipe for the best sandwich in the world, and he plans to put it to the test at the World Food Championship.
The championships are Nov. 9 to Nov. 15 in Orange Beach, Ala., and Kronauer will compete for a share of $300,000 in prize money and the title of 2016 World Food Champion.
The winner of best dish overall will collect $100,000. Additionally, $10,000 will be awarded to top chefs in nine categories: barbecue, dessert, bacon, sandwich, seafood, burger, steak and recipe.
Kronauer qualified to compete in the World Food Championships by placing in the Top 10 at the 2015 WFC in Orlando. His team is one of 430 from across the world seeking the ultimate title.
“Winning my category would be an incredible feat,” said Kronauer. “But winning the whole tournament with the best dish? That would be a dream come true!”
His entry is a Southern Cuban and Steak Sandwich.
In 2015 he won the Best Sandwich in the South award for his Southern Shrimp Boil Wrap that was featured on the menu at Wahoo’s Poolside Bar & Grill at the Palace Casino.
Kronauer began working in food and beverage at Palace Casino in 2001 and became the resort’s buffet executive chef in 2005.
The World Food Championships will be filmed for cable television and in the past has aired on A&E and Discovery networks.
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
Comments