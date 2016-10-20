Change to casino regulations is a no-go

Facing political flak from the governor, legislative leaders and existing casinos, the state Gaming Commission on Thursday quietly backed off a move that would have opened areas along Coast beaches for casino development where it had previously been prohibited.
The three gaming commissioners had little comment on their demurral Thursday, or why they were considering changing the rules to allow casinos to build on sites where they don’t own property touching the water.
The move would appear to fly in the face of the intent of a law passed — after intense debate and promises it wouldn’t expand the number of potential casino sites — by the state Legislature after Hurricane Katrina destroyed the Coast casino industry.
The commissioners on Thursday referred all questions to Gaming Commission Director Allen Godfrey, who said only, “The commissioners … will not go down this road, or have chosen to leave the regulation as it stands.”
They did not definitively answer whether the chance might be introduced again later.
Gov. Phil Bryant, who appointed the commissioners, opposed the rule change, a likely factor in them dropping it.
“As he has made clear before, Gov. Bryant strongly opposes any regulatory or statutory changes that would expand gaming in Mississippi,” Bryant spokesman Clay Chandler said.
