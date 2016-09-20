Casino revenue rises on the Coast, sinks on the river

The 12 Coast casinos had another positive month in August — the seventh out of eight this year — but casinos in the river casinos weren’t as lucky.
Gross casino revenue in South Mississippi was up nearly $1 million, or 1 percent, compared to August 2015. The river casinos were down nearly $3 million, or 4 percent. That put the state’s revenue for August 1 percent below a year ago.
Every month this year, except March, Coast casinos have higher revenue than in 2015. Five times revenue was above $100 million, compared to two times last year, once in 2012-2014 and not at all in 2010 and 2011.
The river casinos have posted two positive months this year.
The best August casino revenue for the Coast casinos was $111.5 million in 2008 and for the river casinos the record August was $137 million in 2004.
Mississippi casinos paid $11.3 million in taxes to the state general fund in August and $7.2 million to local governments.
Casino revenues
in millions
Gross revenues
August 2016
August 2015
Change
Coast
$98.2
$97.2
+ 1%
River
$72.8
$75.6
- 4%
State
$171.0
172.7
- 1%
Source: Mississippi Department of Revenue, Gaming Commission
