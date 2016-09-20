Casino Gambling

September 20, 2016 11:26 AM

Casino revenue rises on the Coast, sinks on the river

By Mary Perez

The 12 Coast casinos had another positive month in August — the seventh out of eight this year — but casinos in the river casinos weren’t as lucky.

Gross casino revenue in South Mississippi was up nearly $1 million, or 1 percent, compared to August 2015. The river casinos were down nearly $3 million, or 4 percent. That put the state’s revenue for August 1 percent below a year ago.

Every month this year, except March, Coast casinos have higher revenue than in 2015. Five times revenue was above $100 million, compared to two times last year, once in 2012-2014 and not at all in 2010 and 2011.

The river casinos have posted two positive months this year.

The best August casino revenue for the Coast casinos was $111.5 million in 2008 and for the river casinos the record August was $137 million in 2004.

Mississippi casinos paid $11.3 million in taxes to the state general fund in August and $7.2 million to local governments.

Casino revenues

in millions

Gross revenues

August 2016

August 2015

Change

Coast

$98.2

$97.2

+ 1%

River

$72.8

$75.6

- 4%

State

$171.0

172.7

- 1%

Source: Mississippi Department of Revenue, Gaming Commission

