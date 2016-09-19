Celebrate the Saints at Island View Casino

Severe weather postponed the Black and Gold Super Celebration at Island View Casino in August, but the second annual event is ready to go again on Saturday, with all things Saints and a mass wedding officiated by Elvis.
Those who attend the event don’t have to be fans of the New Orleans Saints but will be in like company if they wear black and gold. The celebration is from noon to 3 p.m. in the shade of the ground floor of Island View’s west parking garage off U.S. 90 and will again raise money and awareness for the Gulf Coast Women’s Center for Nonviolence.
New Orleans Saints and Southern Miss players will meet and greet their fans, who can get autographs from former New Orleans players, including return specialist Tyrone Hughes, wide receiver and return specialist Michael Lewis, cornerback Fakhir Brown and wide receiver Joe Horn. Also signing autographs will be University of Southern Mississippi football greats Ray Guy, Sammy Winder, Louis Lipps, Reggie Collier and Damion Fletcher.
Other activities planned are:
▪ Also making appearances will be more than 20 high-profile Who Dat “super fans,” including Soul Saint, Sista Soul, Who Dat King, Da Pope, Gametime Saint and the Who Dat Chef
▪ Live entertainment by New Orleans band Bucktown All-Stars
▪ Face painting, a raffle and a silent auction featuring sports memorabilia, and sports collectibles available for purchase
▪ Island View’s Blue Shell Spa will have a booth offering black-and-gold nail art and neck and shoulder massages.
▪ Who Dat Corral, showcasing super-fan vehicles, including Sergeant Saint’s Jeep and and Soul Saint’s The Soulcycle
▪ Shrimp boil with corn and potatoes, pizza, hamburgers, hot dogs, sausage-dog plates, hurricanes, beer and soft drinks
Last year, 38 couples participated in a mass wedding and renewal of vows, and the super-fan ceremony will be offered again this year at 1:30 p.m. It will be led by Lionel Alphonso, an ordained minister, also known as Da Pope. All couples joining during the ceremony will receive a commemorative Black and Gold Who Dat “marriage license.”
Marriage licenses must be secured in advance. For more information, email BlackAndGold@IslandViewCasino.com.
The Super Celebration will be held rain or shine. Tickets are a $5 donation to the Gulf Coast Women’s Center for Nonviolence and can be purchased at the gate. Last year’s event raised $10,819 to support the organization.
