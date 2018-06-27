NFL players trade helmets for caps and gowns in offseason

In this May 12, 2018, photo released by West Virginia University, former West Virginia University and current Oakland Raiders football player Bruce Irvin, right, receives his Regents degree from Dean Gypsy Denzine during the College of Education and Human Services Commencement in the Coliseum in Morgantown, W.Va. When Irvin got a multimillion signing bonus after being a first-round draft pick in 2012, the idea of getting his college degree was the last thing on his mind. But after having a son, the former high school dropout made getting that degree a priority and was one of many NFL players this offseason who got to don a cap and gown instead of a helmet. Brian Persinger via AP West Virginia University