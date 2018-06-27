Brown takes victory lap as he signs California budget

FILE - In this May 11, 2018, file photo, Gov. Jerry Brown gestures toward a chart showing the increase in K-14 school funding, while discussing his revised 2018-19 state budget at a Capitol news conference in Sacramento, Calif. Brown is preparing to sign a $139 billion budget that marks a stark turnaround for a state he inherited in the throes of a financial crisis. Brown will sign a spending plan Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Los Angeles that boosts state savings to $16 billion thanks to a massive budget surplus. The budget boosts funding for higher education, increases welfare grants and creates more slots for subsidized child care. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo