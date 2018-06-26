Michigan town approves wind farm moratorium amid backlash

An eastern Michigan town is halting consideration of wind turbine projects amid resident complaints over noise, health concerns, wildlife damage and impact to property values.
Monitor Township officials unanimously approved a moratorium Monday on the construction of wind turbines until the township's planning commission can review its wind ordinance. The move follows DTE Energy's proposal to bring renewable energy to the township in the form of a wind farm.
More than 400 residents attended the township's Board of Trustees meeting this week to voice opposition to the Detroit-based utility's wind farm interest.
Township Supervisor Ken Malkin says officials will collect data and residents' opinions for the planning commission to review in August.
DTE officials say they're trying to boost their renewable energy portfolio and provide revenue for landowners.
