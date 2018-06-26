Uber wins back license in London _ but is put on probation

FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 22, 2017 file photo, an Uber App is displayed on a phone in London. Uber is beginning its court case to remain on the streets of London, arguing that the ride-hailing app has made significant changes since a regulator refused to renew the company's operating license last year. Lawyers for the company are opening their case Monday, June 25, 2018 at Westminster Magistrates Court in an effort to overturn Transport for London's ruling last September that Uber was not a "fit and proper" company after repeated lapses in corporate responsibility. Kirsty Wigglesworth, file AP Photo