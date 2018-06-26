US aircraft carrier patrols disputed sea amid China buildup

A U.S. sailor takes photos of the U.S. aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) as it anchors off Manila Bay for a goodwill visit Tuesday, June 26, 2018 west of Manila, Philippines. The U.S. military has deployed the U.S. aircraft carrier to patrol the South China Sea "to deter conflict and coercion" in a disputed region where Washington has moved against China's military buildup on manmade islands. Bullit Marquez AP Photo