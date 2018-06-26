Mississippi Democrats choosing Senate challenger to Wicker

In this June 20, 2018 photograph, Howard Sherman, a venture capitalist and a U.S. Senate Democratic runoff candidate, takes a break at a campaign stop in Jackson, Miss. Sherman faces state Rep. David Baria, D-Bay St. Louis, in the party runoff Tuesday, June 26, for the right to face incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, in the fall general election. Rogelio V. Solis AP Photo