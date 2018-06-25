Muslim worker says NC discriminating against him for beard

This undated photo provided by the Council on American-Islamic Relations shows part of the employee's badge of Keith Hyman, a correctional officer who works at Polk Correctional Institution in Butner, N.C. A supervisor used a racial slur to describe Hyman, a Muslim worker and suggested he only converted to Islam to keep his beard, according to a discrimination complaint filed by the civil rights group against a North Carolina state agency. The civil rights group said in a news release Monday, June 25, 2018, that it filed the federal and state employment complaint on behalf of Hyman. (Council on American-Islamic Relations via AP)