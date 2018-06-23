Tavares' future, Flames-Hurricanes trade spice up NHL draft

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2017, file photo, New York Islanders center John Tavares (91) skates with the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, in Washington. A jump in the salary cap should make for a more entertaining NHL offseason. Tavares and Senators captain Erik Karlsson could be among the high-end players on the move in the coming weeks. Nick Wass, File AP Photo