AP source: Avalanche put Orpik on buyout waivers

FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2018, file photo, Ottawa Senators left wing Max McCormick (89) misses a pass as he tries to score on Washington Capitals goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) and defenseman Brooks Orpik (44) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Washington. The Capitals have traded Orpik and Grubauer to the Colorado Avalanche for the 48th pick in the NHL draft. The teams announced the draft before the start of the draft Friday night, June 22. The trade clears salary-cap space for Washington, which is attempting to re-sign pending free agent defenseman John Carlson. Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File AP Photo