NC water tests show water filter removes GenX chemical

Water filters installed at six homes all removed a potentially harmful chemical called GenX made at an eastern North Carolina plant, according to test results released by the state this week.
The activated carbon filtration systems all removed a chemical called GenX and a dozen other compounds from water near the Chemours plant in Bladen County, according to the Department of Environmental Quality.
The chemical has been found in hundreds of private wells around the plant and the state has been investigating how harmful it might be for years. There are no studies on how GenX might affect humans, although it has been linked to cancer in studies with animals.
The data is encouraging, but more testing is needed to see how long the filters last, Department of Environmental Quality Director of Waste Management Michael Scott told The Fayetteville Observer .
GenX is used to make coating for nonstick cookware and other uses.
The filtration systems are around the size of a storage shed and use several different filters.
Chemours officials have said the filters could be a long term solution to removing GenX from water, along with potentially building municipal water lines to affected homes.
Scott said the filters could buy time for a permanent fix.
"I think we have been very consistent that it's an intermediate, not a final, solution," he said. "Naturally, the homeowners have a say in that."
