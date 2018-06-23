Online sellers consider how to comply with sales tax ruling

FILE - In this April 6, 2018, photo, Adrienne Kosewicz, owner of Play It Safe World Toys, poses for a portrait in her home office in Seattle. Kosewicz pays $3,600 a year for tax collection software to handle payments and reports to her home state, Washington. Her Seattle-based online business sells through Amazon, which handles computation and collection. States will be able to force shoppers to pay sales tax when they make online purchases under a Supreme Court decision Thursday, June 21, that will leave shoppers with lighter wallets but is a big win for states. Elaine Thompson, File AP Photo