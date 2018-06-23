Chicago Cubs owners in talks to purchase AC Milan

FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 12, 2018 file photo, Chicago Cubs Chairman Tom Ricketts talks to the crowd during the Cubs' annual convention, in Chicago. The Ricketts family that owns the Chicago Cubs says it is negotiating to purchase the debt-ridden AC Milan soccer team. The Milan office of the Edelman public relations firm, which has been hired to represent the Ricketts, says the entire family is interested in Milan for "a medium- to long-period investment" and wants to create "a strong bond with the city." Charles Rex Arbogast AP Photo