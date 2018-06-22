Nearly 400 people used California assisted death law in 2017

FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2015 file photo supporters of a measure to allow terminally ill people to end their own life march at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. California health officials say 374 terminally ill people took drugs to end their lives in 2017, the first full year after a law making the option legal took effect. They added, 577 people received aid-in-dying drugs in 2017, but not everyone used them. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo