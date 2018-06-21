APNewsBreak: Meadowlands plans sports betting near NYC

This Oct. 14, 2016 photo shows Jeff Gural, operator of the Meadowlands Racetrack in East Rutherford, N.J. speaking at a forum in Hackensack N.J. in support of a ballot question on whether to authorize two new casinos in northern New Jersey near New York City. That proposal lost, but Gural tells The Associated Press he plans to begin offering sports betting at the Meadowlands on July 15. Wayne Parry AP Photo