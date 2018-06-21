Islanders hire Trotz as coach fresh off winning Stanley Cup

FILE - In this May 29, 2018, file photo, Washington Capitals head coach Barry Trotz answers a question during a news conference in Las Vegas. The New York Islanders have hired Barry Trotz as their new head coach. President of hockey operations Lou Lamoriello announced the move Thursday, June 21, 2018, at the NHL draft, two weeks after Trotz won the Stanley Cup with the Washington Capitals and three days after he resigned from that job. Trotz reportedly agreed to a five-year deal worth double what he would have made annually on a shorter contract with the Capitals. Ross D. Franklin, File AP Photo