Senate votes to send $9.6B state budget to governor's desk

The Rhode Island General Assembly has approved the state's budget.
The Senate voted 34-2 Wednesday to send the $9.6 billion budget to the governor. The chamber made no changes to the House spending plan. Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo (ray-MAHN'-doh) says she will sign it Friday.
The proposal would allow the state to implement sports betting at two Twin River casinos, ask voters to authorize $250 million in bonds for school construction and restore funding to people with developmental disabilities.
It also would increase the fee medical marijuana dispensaries pay from $5,000 to $250,000.
It's about $300 million more than last year's budget. House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello says it maintains services without broad tax increases.
Senate spokesman Greg Pare says most of the chamber's top priorities were contained in the budget.
