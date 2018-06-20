Rising sea levels could flood more than 5,500 Texas homes by 2030, new study says

Thousands of coastal Texas residents may find their homes and bank accounts under water by 2030 due to climate change leading to rising sea levels, according to a new study by the Union of Concerned Scientists, a national nonprofit advocacy group.
More than 5,500 Texas homes will be at risk of chronic flooding from high tides by 2030 assuming aggressive sea level increases, according to the study, which uses data from real estate portal Zillow along with the federal agency National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration's estimates for rising sea levels.
The houses at risk represent $1.2 billion in property value contributing about $19 million in property tax revenue put at risk, according to the report.
"Actions today, especially the amount of global warming emissions we release, will help determine what our coasts will look like at the end of the century," said Astrid Caldas, senior climate scientist at UCS and report co-author, in a statement.
The risk of flooding could result in declining property values, tax appraisals and as such revenue for city services like roads and schools.
"Unfortunately, in the years ahead many coastal communities will face declining property values as risk perceptions catch up with reality," said Rachel Cleetus, an economist and policy director at UCS, in a statement. "In contrast with previous housing market crashes, values of properties chronically inundated due to sea level rise are unlikely to recover and will only continue to go further underwater, literally and figuratively."
The study defines chronic flooding as occurring more than an average of 26 times a year.
Such erosion in tax receipts would be especially problematic for small rural communities that are entirely reliant on property tax revenue, the report says. Communities with historic inequity – those with a high proportion of minority residents – would be hard hit as well, it says.
By 2100, again assuming the most aggressive estimates, 82,215 Texas homes could be at risk of chronic flooding, putting at risk property worth $17.2 billion – enough money to buy almost 64,000 Dallas-area homes at the current median price.
Estimates assuming intermediate levels of sea level increases project that around 5,000 homes would be in danger of chronic flooding by 2035, according to the report. Even that intermediate estimate could still mean $1 billion in Texas property value lost to sea.
By 2,100, the number of at-risk homes – based on intermediate sea level estimates – jumps to 46,187, representing $10.5 billion in lost property value and $185 million in forgone property taxes.
