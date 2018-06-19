Convicted Republican businessman's company targets Democrats

FILE - In this June 2, 2014, file photo, CEO of Suarez Corporation Industries, Benjamin Suarez leaves federal court in Cleveland after the first day of his trial on charges of violating campaign laws. An Ohio telemarketing company whose Republican owner, Suarez, spent more than a year in prison following a campaign finance probe has organized employees and suppliers in a retaliatory effort to bring down two prominent Democrats, The Associated Press has learned. Mark Duncan, File AP Photo