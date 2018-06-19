Unionized MGM workers in Las Vegas ratify contract

FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2016, photo, cars drive into the MGM Grand hotel and casino in Las Vegas. Thousands of unionized workers at Las Vegas casino-resorts operated by MGM Resorts International are set to approve their newly negotiated five-year contract. The agreement up for a vote Tuesday, June 19, 2018, includes wage increases and stronger protections against sexual harassment for 24,000 bartenders, housekeepers and other members of the Culinary Union. John Locher, File AP Photo