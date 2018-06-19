Salary-cap increase makes for 'more fun' NHL offseason

FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2018, file photo, Ottawa Senators' Erik Karlsson (65) moves the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period of an NHL hockey game, in Raleigh, N.C. A jump in the salary cap should make for a more entertaining NHL offseason. Karlsson and Islanders center John Tavares could be among the high-end players on the move in the coming weeks. Karl B DeBlaker, File AP Photo