Geraldine McCaughrean wins Carnegie children's book prize

FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 21, 2006 file photo, Geraldine McCaughrean, author of the Peter Pan sequel 'Peter Pan In Scarlet' talks to AP reporter at her home in Great Shefford, Berkshire. British writer Geraldine McCaughrean has won the prestigious Carnegie Medal for children's literature for "Where the World Ends." McCaughrean was named winner Monday, June 18, 2018 for her novel about two Scottish boys marooned at sea. She previously won the prize, chosen by children’s librarians, in 1988. Sang Tan, File AP Photo