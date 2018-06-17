Puerto Rico struggles with jump in asthma cases post-Maria

In this May 29, 2018 photo, Yahir Garcia receives one of his two daily treatments for asthma at a medical center in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Garcia is one of many that doctors say are struggling to breathe asthma cases in the U.S. territory spike in the aftermath of the Category 4 storm, raising concerns about deteriorating health conditions on an island struggling to prepare for a new hurricane season. Ramon Espinosa AP Photo