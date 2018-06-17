North Dakota author details comeback of American buffalo

FILE - This Sept. 23, 2012, file photo shows buffalo in Custer State Park in western South Dakota. A new book detailing the history of the American buffalo is telling the story of the last great bison hunts in the western Dakotas and efforts to restore the animals that were on the brink of extinction. "Buffalo Heartbeats Across the Plains," released in June 2018 by North Dakota author Francie Berg, takes a deeper dive into the people and places featured in her previous tour book. Amber Hunt, File AP Photo