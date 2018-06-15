Trump's move to redefine water rule threatens wetlands banks

A puddle blocks a path that leads into the Panther Island Mitigation Bank, Thursday, June 7, 2018, near Naples, Fla. Experts say the Trump administration’s move to redefine what constitutes a waterway under federal law is threatening a uniquely American effort to save wetlands from destruction. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is preparing to propose a new rule that would restrict the number of waterways protected under the Clean Water Act. Brynn Anderson AP Photo