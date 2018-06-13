In this May 31, 2018, photo, a car monitor shows a 3D digital map as it's driven through Tokyo streets. Technology companies are racing to develop ultra-precise three-dimensional digital maps that can guide self-driving cars to within inches of where they are supposed to be - a hurdle the industry needs to clear if it hopes to deliver on its promise of widespread use of driverless vehicles.
In this May 31, 2018, photo, a car monitor shows a 3D digital map as it's driven through Tokyo streets. Technology companies are racing to develop ultra-precise three-dimensional digital maps that can guide self-driving cars to within inches of where they are supposed to be - a hurdle the industry needs to clear if it hopes to deliver on its promise of widespread use of driverless vehicles. Yuri Kageyama AP Photo

Japan banks on 3D mapping deemed crucial for driverless cars

The Associated Press

June 13, 2018 11:27 PM

TOKYO

Technology companies are racing to develop ultra-precise digital maps that can guide self-driving cars within inches of where they should be — a hurdle the industry needs to clear if it hopes to deliver on its promise of widespread use of driverless vehicles.

Japan's government is backing a three-dimensional mapping system developed by Mitsubishi Electric Corp. that includes a wealth of details such as trees and pedestrians. It promises to be off by no more than 25 centimeters (9.8 inches).

That would be a big improvement over satellite-based GPS, which is used by ships, aircraft and increasingly by drivers or on mobile phones but can be off by up to 20 meters (65 feet).

