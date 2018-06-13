Bold California initiative to split state in 3 faces hurdles

FILE - In this July 15, 2014 file photo, Heather Ditty, elections manager for the Sacramento County Registrar of Voters, makes a quick inspection of some of the petitions turned in by Silicon Valley venture capitalist Tim Draper, left, that would place a ballot initiative before voters asking to split California into separate states in Sacramento, Calif. An initiative that seeks to split California into three states is projected to qualify for the state's November 2018 ballot. The latest proposal for splitting up the Golden State would create the states of Northern California, Southern California and a narrow central coast strip retaining the name California. Even if voters approve the initiative an actual split would still require the approval of the state Legislature and Congress. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo