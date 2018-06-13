This June 4, 2018 photo shows a display that counts how many bottles of Tabasco sauce were produced at the Tabasco factory on Avery Island on that day alone by early afternoon: 168,760. The famous pepper sauce was first made in 1868 and celebrates its 150th year this year. In addition to visiting the factory, visitors can see exhibits about the history of Tabasco, enjoy free tastings and samples, shop, dine and tour a nature preserve called Jungle Gardens.
This June 4, 2018 photo shows a display that counts how many bottles of Tabasco sauce were produced at the Tabasco factory on Avery Island on that day alone by early afternoon: 168,760. The famous pepper sauce was first made in 1868 and celebrates its 150th year this year. In addition to visiting the factory, visitors can see exhibits about the history of Tabasco, enjoy free tastings and samples, shop, dine and tour a nature preserve called Jungle Gardens. Beth J. Harpaz AP Photo

Marking Tabasco's 150th birthday with a tour of Avery Island

By BETH J. HARPAZ AP Travel Editor

June 13, 2018 08:09 AM

AVERY ISLAND, La.

One of the world's most famous condiments is celebrating its 150th birthday: Tabasco.

Edmund McIlhenny (MAC-ul-hen-ee) created the famous pepper sauce in 1868 on Avery Island, Louisiana.

The company is still headquartered there, and is still run by McIlhenny's descendants.

Visitors may tour the Tabasco museum and factory and try free samples of Tabasco-infused goodies. There's also a unique nature preserve called Jungle Gardens that helped save snowy egrets from being wiped out in the U.S.

Museum exhibits include vintage Tabasco bottles along with the wooden barrels still used to age the sauce. A greenhouse displays some pepper plants, though the peppers are now mostly grown outside the U.S.

The sauce is bottled at the Avery Island factory, though, producing up to 700,000 bottles a day.

