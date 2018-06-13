In test case for gig economy, UK court backs contractor

Former Pimlico Plumbers employee Gary Smith leaves the UK Supreme Court, Parliament Square, London, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. A London plumber who claimed he was unfairly dismissed after years of working as a contractor has won a court ruling giving him employment rights, in a case seen as a key test of labor rules in the so-called gig economy. Britain’s Supreme Court upheld a ruling by a lower court saying that Gary Smith, who worked for Pimlico Plumbers full-time for six years, was entitled to rights such as sick pay. PA via AP Yui Mok