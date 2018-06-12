Sports betting to be focus at major US casino conference

FILE – In this May 14, 2018, file photo, people make bets in the sports book at the South Point hotel and casino in Las Vegas. A day before New Jersey’s governor makes his state’s first legal wager on a sporting event, sports betting will be the main topic at a major gambling industry conference in Atlantic City. The East Coast Gaming Congress on Wednesday, June 13, will discuss where sports betting stands and what might be next now that New Jersey has won a U.S. Supreme Court case clearing the way for all 50 states to legalize it if they choose. John Locher, File AP Photo