Report describes Dubai real estate as money-laundering haven

FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2015 file photo, laborers work at a construction site at the Palm Jumeirah, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. A new report released Tuesday, June 12, 2018, by the Washington-based Center for Advanced Defense Studies, relying on leaked property data from the city-state, described Dubai’s real-estate market as a haven for money launderers, terror financiers and drug traffickers sanctioned by the U.S. in recent years. Officials in Dubai said they could not comment on the report. Kamran Jebreili, File AP Photo