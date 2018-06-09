Isolated Kim takes big gamble leaving home for Trump summit

FILE - In this April 27, 2018, file photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves from a car as he returns to North Korea after the meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone. Kim is on a rare trip abroad as he leaves the all-encompassing bubble of his locked-down stronghold of Pyongyang and steps off a jet onto Singaporean soil for his planned sit-down witU.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday, June 12, 2018. (Korea Summit Press Pool via AP, File)