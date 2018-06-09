In pro-Trump ND, Democrat Heitkamp has no time for resisting

FILE - In this March 17, 2018, file photo, Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., arrives for the state Democratic party convention in Grand Forks, N.D. Heitkamp, in one of the most challenging Senate re-election races this year, mixes pro-Trump record with Democratic leanings, though describing them as non-partisan and not part of Democratic resistance movement. James MacPherson, File AP Photo