Who's in charge in Italy? New leader faces test at summit

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 6, 2018 filer, Italian premier Giuseppe Conte, center, flanked by Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, right, and Labour Minister Luigi Di Maio, left, claps his hands as he delivers his speech at the Lower House, ahead of a confidence vote on the government program, in Rome. Italy will be represented at this week's summit of the world's wealthiest democracies by a political novice whose powers in the new populist government remain to be tested: At best, as an executor of a program he didn't help draft, at worst, as a mediator between two disparate political blocs joined in a marriage of convenience. Gregorio Borgia, File AP Photo