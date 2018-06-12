This Pass Christian estate is up for auction. Do you have a chance at it?

If you've always wanted a sprawling country estate on the Coast, your opportunity could be coming up soon.
The previous home of Kent and Jenny Nicaud, at 23441 Arcadia Farm Road, Pass Christian, will be offered at auction online starting June 26 via Concierge Auctions. The Nicauds now have a home on Scenic Drive in the Pass and have used the auction house to acquire a home.
The property, previously listed at $2.495 million, is 45.5 acres, and the five-bedroom, four-and-a-half bath home is 8,000 square feet.
The online bidding starts at 4 p.m. Central on June 26 and ends about 4 p.m. Central on June 29. There is a required $100,000 bidder deposit.
A preview party will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. June 14 at the property, with "lots of brokers" at the event, said Scott Pate, project sales manager at Concierge. Joel Carter is the listing agent. Open house is held 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, and by appointment.
The gated entrance opens to a long, private drive. The property includes a two-bedroom, one-bath separate guest house, a caretaker's house, a tennis court, a pool plus a cabana with a fully-equipped kitchen, a horse stable, a poolside patio, a dock and fenced pastures for horses.
"There's even a deep-fat fryer in the cabana kitchen," Carter noted.
Inside the house, which was built in 1994, there's a game room, a wet bar, office space, soaking tubs, marble baths and dual sinks. The glass-enclosed back porch overlooks Indian Bayou. Hardwood, marble, brick and ceramic tile floors are throughout the house, and insulating concrete form construction helps keep energy costs down, Pate said.
The property, which is just off Menge Avenue, is ideally situated, Pate said.
"It's only about 7 minutes to Bay St. Louis, and there's quick access to I-10 and New Orleans," he said. "This could be an opportunity for someone in New Orleans as well as on the Mississippi Coast."
To register to bid and for more details, including photos, visit the auction site at conciergeauctions.com/auctions.
Comments